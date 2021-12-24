Yes, Scarlet Knight Fans, Santa Claus exists

Yes, Scarlet Knight fans, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as APRs count in bowl game decisions. And despite the frustrations of the 2021 season, Rutgers fans know that hope always abounds to give life hope and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if our season had ended on that dreary Saturday afternoon where the Terrapins of all teams, stomped us.

The world would be so dreary if there was no Santa Claus to spin his magic. There would be no childlike faith then to make tolerable the roller-coaster existence that is the Rutgers football fan. Should Scarlet Knight fans have no enjoyment during this magical season where all dreams come true? Thus, the eternal light of hope and childlike wonder now fills the air amongst Rutgers Nation.

Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in Greg Schiano! You might hire a private investigator to monitor the Hale Center on Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus, but even if you do not see the jolly old guy skulking the stadium grounds, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus.

The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men and woman can see. Did you ever see any of the college football gods dancing on your lawn? Of course not, but that is no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.

Often there is a veil covering this unseen world of bowl game selection which few football fans can ever hope to fully understand. Only blind faith and the ability to not anger the football gods can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernatural beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, RUTGERS FOOTBALL FANS, in all this world there is nothing else as real and abiding.

No Santa Claus! Thank God! He lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Scarlet Knight fans, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to surprise, disappoint, and bewitch the heart of Rutgers football fans of all ages.