Former Scarlet Knights celebrate 2024 National Championship

Rutgers fans, are we tired of hearing the name Cam Spencer? Luckily, this is the final time as the college basketball season is officially over and Spencer has exhausted his eligibility.

And now it is official — Spencer ends his career with a National Championship with the UConn Huskies. Whether you are happy for Spencer or not, there is no denying that he was the biggest addition in the offseason for UConn, and might have been the biggest transfer overall.

Let’s take a look at the timeline.

In April 2022, Spencer transferred to Rutgers from Loyola-Marymount and was immediately one of the biggest weapons on the roster. Spencer averaged 13.2 points for Rutgers while shooting 43.4% from three-point range and 89.4% from the free throw line.

Rutgers was left out of the NCAA Tournament and this season opened up many chances for Spencer. In May 2023, Spencer entered the portal and eventually landed at UConn.

Fast forward 40 games and Spencer helped the Huskies win their second-consecutive title. Spencer averaged 14.3 points and shot 44% from deep and eclipsed 90% at the line.

Yes, Spencer joined a team that was coming off a National Championships but UConn saw plenty of turnover from last year’s team. Without Spencer, who knows if they repeat.

Dan Hurley. Way back when, Hurley left his post at St. Anthony High School and his father, Bob Hurley Sr., in Jersey City to become an assistant with the Scarlet Knights. He stayed in Piscataway for four years before going onto be the head coach of another legendary NJ high school, St. Benedict’s.

From there, Hurley went to Wagner then to Rhode Island and eventually landed at UConn. Long story short, Hurley has won everywhere he has been.

Donovan Clingan and Hassan Diarra have looser ties to Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights were pursuing both but eventually, they went in a different direction. Rutgers had just landed Cliff Omoruyi when Clingan was coming out. Could this have been a factor? That is a water-cooler discussion for another day.

Regardless, UConn has now gone back-to-back to become college basketball’s first since Florida in 2006-07. Of course, Villanova came the closest to accomplish this feat before the Huskies, winning titles in 2016 and 2018. Always good for Rutgers fans to hear that one again.

Now, Rutgers will set its sights on bringing in a recruiting class and filling out a roster that fans hope can make its over run to the Final Four.