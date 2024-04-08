Men’s Lacrosse Defeats No. 15 Michigan, 9-7

On a balmy early April night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rutgers rode the backs of stars Ross Scott and Shane Knobloch to a physical, high-intensity 9-7 win against Michigan. Entering the game 0-2 in the conference, the Scarlet Knights needed to win to keep their slim, but not impossible, NCAA tourney hopes alive.

#5 is feeling it!



Ross Scott with his second goal of the opening quarter for a 3-2 lead

The Wolverines came out firing, but redshirt freshman Cardin Stoller made save after save after save. The teams would trade goals early on, with Dante Kulas putting RU up 1-0 less than two minutes into the match. Knotted up at 1-1, Scott would score his first goal with 2:17 remaining in the quarter. The nation’s leading scorer, Justin Tiernan of Michigan, would tie the game up 2-2 fifteen ticks later on his 38th goal of the season. Scott would then score two consecutive goals off of face-off wins by Cole Brams, his third with nine seconds left, to give Rutgers a 4-2 lead heading into the second frame.

The second period saw only two goals - both by Rutgers. Shane Knobloch fired one in the net a little over a minute into the quarter, and Jack Aimone would sneak one in two and a half minutes later to give the Scarlet Knights a 6-2 lead. That would be all the scoring in the quarter as the high-powered Wolverines were shut out, in no small part due to the stellar play of redshirt freshman keeper Cardin Stoller, who continues to make a name for himself.

The third quarter saw Logan Peters score off an assist from Knobloch at 8:47 to build the lead to 7-2. After 27 minutes of being held scoreless, the Wolverines finally showed signs of life, scoring three consecutive goals to trail by only two, 7-5. Knobloch would score with ninety seconds remaining in the quarter to stem the bleeding, giving the Knights a three-goal lead and some breathing room heading into the final period. Rutgers came into this match 6-0 when leading after three.

Who else but Knobloch!



Shane puts #RUMLax ahead 8-5 late in the 3rd quarter

In the final frame, Michigan made one final charge. John Morgan and Kyle Stephenson scored eleven seconds apart, Stephenson’s goal with 9:32 remaining, trimming Rutgers’s lead to 8-7. With 7:38 remaining, Jack Aimone scored off an assist from Colin Kurdyla to push the lead to 9-7 and give Rutgers some insurance. The Wolverines would have their opportunities, but Cardin Stoller locked up the net, and Rutgers would spoil Senior Day in Ann Arbor and leave with a much-needed victory.

Rutgers improves to 7-4 (1-2) on the season, including a perfect 4-0 away from home, while Michigan drops to 6-5 (1-2). The Scarlet Knights currently have an RPI of No. 23, and with 17 teams making the tourney, they have work to do to get back into the tourney discussion.

Cardin Stoller was in the B1G road win at No. 16 Michigan, tying his career-high with 19 saves!



: https://t.co/YY0K0ptwTh pic.twitter.com/j2vigFCENm — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) April 8, 2024

Notable

RU has now defeated UM 8 consecutive times

Cardin Stoller tied his career-high with 19 saves and a 73.1% save percentage. It was his 3rd game this season over 70% as he puts himself in position for conference freshman of the year awards

Stoller is the only goalkeeper in the Big Ten this season to have more than 17 saves in a game, and he’s done it twice (19 vs. UMass and at Michigan).

UM entered the match scoring 14 goals per game but RU, thanks to Stoller’s magic act, halved that amount

Ross Scott tallied four points (3 goals and an assist) and Shane Knobloch had 2 goals and and two assists

Knobloch continues to play at an All-American level and is in position to win the McLaughlin award for national midfielder of the year

Next Up

No. 6 Maryland, whom Rutgers has lost nineteen straight to and has not beaten since 1980. Saturday, April 13 at 7 pm on BTN.