Rutgers Basketball: Will Scarlet Knights target Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw?

John Calipari is on his way to Arkansas and the dominoes will begin to fall for Kentucky.

For Rutgers, there could be a major benefit as New Jersey native Aaron Bradshaw has entered the transfer portal. This could be a big-time fit for the Scarlet Knights, who will need to improve the center position.

The 7-foot-1 Bradshaw is a native of Roselle, NJ and was ranked No. 4 overall in the Class of 2023. He attended Camden High School and was teammates with DJ Wagner. The duo committed to Kentucky but Bradshaw missed some time with an injury.

Bradshaw played in 26 games, making 10 starts as a freshman. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 57.6% from the field.

Rutgers has one of the best incoming classes in the nation. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey headline a Class of 2024 that is ranked third in the nation, behind only Duke and Kentucky. The dynamic nature of both freshmen make the Scarlet Knights an intriguing team next season. It will also be a bit of a new-look group.

A total of six players entered the transfer portal this offseason — Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson (St. Joseph’s), Gavin Griffiths, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol (Howard).

Rutgers landed commitments from Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff and Princeton’s Zach Martini. The addition of Martini gives Rutgers a slight presence down low. He averaged 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Martini excelled from three-point range, shooting 38.5%. Martini also shot 44.5% from the field and 83.3% from the free throw line. At 6-foot-8, Martini is a candidate to step out and knock down an open shot.

The departure of Omoruyi leaves a glaring hole down low in need of a true center. Enter Bradshaw.

With Calipari on his way to Arkansas, Bradshaw has decided to look for a new home as well. In the end, there is always an opening for the former five-star to come back home and play for the Scarlet Knights.