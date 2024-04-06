Rutgers Basketball: Lingering concerns after Rearmament

In the past couple of days and weeks Rutgers went from having strictly losses to the transfer portal to having some wins. They have secured Zach Martini from Princeton and Tyson Acuff from Eastern Michigan. Both players should be fine additions to the Rutgers squad and address some of the concerns Rutgers had when losing the players they lost to the transfer portal. Martini is an experienced big man and Acuff is an experienced point scorer. It’s hard to ask the portal for better when it comes to addressing positions that could be concerns for next season.

However, one concern still lingers and it is not something that can be addressed by getting additions this year. That one concern is that these players and the incoming freshman only have one off-season to get comfortable in Pikiell’s system and gel with each other before the title contender expectations are placed upon them. This would not be as much of a concern if some of the players from last year's squad were returning but the reality is that they are not. The first few months of the season could be very interesting especially when considering that all of the projected starting five have never played a full season together until now. Hopefully the high end talent will completely overshadow this initial transition. Either way, this change will certainly make the early games a lot more interesting.

