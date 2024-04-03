Rutgers Basketball: Scarlet Knights land Princeton transfer Zach Martini

It is now official.

On Wednesday night, Princeton transfer Zach Martini announced that he will attend Rutgers for his final season. He is now the second incoming transfer for the Scarlet Knights, joining Eastern Michigan guard Tyson Acuff.

I’m excited to announce I’ll be committing to Rutgers University after graduating from Princeton this spring!CHOP pic.twitter.com/ey73gXIiDm — Zach Martini (@zachmartini5587) April 4, 2024

Martini, New Jersey native, committed to in-state rival Princeton after an incredible high school career at Gill St. Bernard’s, where he starred alongside Paul Mulcahy.

This season, Martini took a major step forward for Princeton. He started all 29 games for the Tigers, averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Martini excelled from three-point range, shooting 38.5%. Martini also shot 44.5% from the field and 83.3% from the free throw line.

It has been a busy offseason for the Scarlet Knights already. Rutgers has seen six players enter the transfer portal — Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson (St. Joseph’s), Gavin Griffiths, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol (Howard). The Scarlet Knights have their best recruiting class in program history entering next season, led by Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

It will be a new-look Rutgers team and Martini provides an undersized center that can play both in and out. Martini has shown an ability to step out and shoot from deep, creating matchup problems for opponents. This is something that the Scarlet Knights have lacked in recent years.