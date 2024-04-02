Dylan Harper named co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game

Rutgers’ fans, how excited are you for next season?

On Tuesday night, you were given a glimpse into what you are looking forward to with the incoming Class of 2024.

The McDonald’s All-American Game took place at the Toyota Center in Houston with the best players that high school basketball has to offer taking the court. This included Rutgers signees Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Harper, who represented the West team, was named co-MVP after putting on a show from the opening minutes during the team’s 88-86 loss. He is the first Rutgers signee to be named MVP of the All-Star contest. Harper shared the award with Maryland commit Derik Queen.

congrats to our boys MVPs Dylan Harper and Derik Queen pic.twitter.com/4cUVXoRkDz — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) April 3, 2024

Harper wasted no time getting involved in the action. He scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half. He also added six rebounds and five assists while shooting 9-for-16 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range.

Prior to the game, Harper put on a show during practices and one scrimmage for the coaches and scouts in attendance. Once the game began, he displayed the skillset that impressed many. This included knocking down shots from deep and midrange while also scoring at the rim. There is a lot to like about Harper’s game and it will translate well into college and beyond.

Harper, who along with Bailey is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, are preparing to enter Rutgers with the most hype ever surrounding a basketball season in Piscataway. The top-three recruits headline the best freshmen class in program history and have many fans salivating when thinking about what's to come.

On Tuesday night, Harper just added more and more hype to the Scarlet Knights. Jersey Mike’s Arena will be an electric destination with two of the top newcomers in Piscataway.