Former Scarlet Knights guard commits to St. Joseph’s

Derek Simpson has found a new home.

Just two weeks after entering the transfer portal, the former Scarlet Knight guard announced that he will attend St. Joseph’s next season. Simpson will have two years of eligibility left after spending his first two seasons in Piscataway.

Simpson becomes the second Scarlet Knight transfer to land at a new school, joining Antonio Chol (Howard). Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Gavin Griffiths, and Antwone Woolfolk remain in the portal.

Simpson played in 35 games, making 25 starts, and averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he added 1.4 steals and turned the ball over 1.5 times per game.

Simpson shot 30.5% from the field and 28.2% from three-point range. He was one of the best free throw shooters for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 86.4%.

The Scarlet Knights added their first major played in the portal on Monday as Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff committed to Rutgers. It continues to be a busy offseason for Rutgers as the 2024-25 season looms.