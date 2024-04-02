No. 19 Men’s Lacrosse Stumbles vs. Ohio State

February brings hope to those of us who follow lacrosse in the Northeast. For me, it lifts my spirits after the post-holiday depression that affects me yearly like clockwork. Coach Brian Brecht has built a men’s brand that raised expectations, particularly after the team's appearance in the 2022 final four. Coming into 2024, fans weren’t quite sure what to expect with all the turnover, but after a solid 6-2 start that included a dominant win over Loyola, in addition to wins over Stony Brook, Hofstra, Lehigh, and UMASS, there was confidence heading into the Big Ten gauntlet.

MEN: OSU 14, No. 19 RU 8

The Knights would play the first two matches against a Top 10 Hopkins squad and an Ohio State team that looked to be a notch below the rest of the conference competition. Fast-forward two weeks, and Rutgers sits at 0-2 after consecutive weekend home losses to the Blue Jays and Buckeyes. Against Hopkins, Rutgers showed a second-half fight after digging a deep first-half hole, a common theme in all their ranked losses this season (Army, Princeton, and Hopkins). The Knights had a chance to revise the narrative on Saturday against a 5-5 Ohio State team that was also 0-1 in the conference and even up their record in B1G play. By the time the Buckeyes’s Alex Mariner notched his third goal four minutes into the third period, the Knights trailed 8-3 and would never recover.

Ohio State led in shots on goal by only six, 26-20, but they were able to put 14 in the cage to RU’s 8. The stats between both squads were nearly even, except for ground balls, which Ohio State dominated by a count of 41-24. In a six-goal defeat, that certainly makes all the difference in the world and against a squad struggling to score like RU, it’s a dagger. Rutgers drops to 6-5 on the season, 0-2 in conference, while OSU improves to 6-5 (1-1).

WHAT A SHOT!



Logan Peters scores his first goal of the season and brings the score to 5-3!#RUMLax #GoRU pic.twitter.com/7hzwlFE2lz — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) March 30, 2024

On the positive side, midfielder Shane Knobloch continues to play at an All-American level, scoring his 23rd and 24th goals. Freshman Colin Kurdyla also added two, pushing his total to 15 on the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Knights as they travel to play No. 15 Michigan on Sunday, April 7th, in Ann Arbor. If the Knights want any chance of salvaging what is looking like another missed opportunity to make the tournament, they will need to find a way to grab a victory. This team has looked unprepared at times throughout the season to start matches, and that falls on the coaching staff. It’s hard to beat good teams when you can’t grab a lead and some early momentum. It’s even harder when you trail by multiple goals minutes into a match.

One major disadvantage Rutgers has to other programs is the cavernous SHI stadium, where they play in front of 45,000+ empty seats. Note the cover photo for this story. When you see the smaller venues around the country packed full of fans and the feeling of home-field advantage and the positive energy that brings, one can only hope that the new men’s and women’s lacrosse field is fast-tracked to completion so RU can enjoy an edge (an update on that soon).

WOMEN: No. 1 NU 22, RU 11

Like the men, the women started the season strong, posting a 5-1 record with victories over Georgetown and Army. And then Big Ten conference play began. With it, followed five consecutive losses to ranked opponents (four in the B1G and one to Ivy League foe Yale). The women would squander a lead against Penn State, ultimately falling in overtime, followed by losses to No. 5 Michigan, No. 16 Yale, and at No. 2 Maryland. The fact that they hung in against the Wolverines and the Terps shows how far head coach Melissa Lehman’s squad has come, competing in an absolute gauntlet of a conference.

0:40-Q1 | GOAL! Cassidy Spilis gets her second and gets us within two!



NU 5, RU 2 pic.twitter.com/keoG4CbgVs — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) March 30, 2024

This past Saturday, the Knights would travel to Evanston to take on one of college athletics’s most dominant programs. The defending national champion Wildcats have made the Final 4 fourteen times since 2005 and show little signs of slowing down. Rutgers would put up a fight in the first quarter, trailing 5-3 heading into the second frame. Then NU would flex, scoring eight of the next nine goals in the second quarter and essentially putting the game away before halftime. The ‘Cats would outshoot RU, 42-27, and dominate in draw controls at the face-off circle, 23-14. The top tier of the conference may outmatch this Rutgers team, but the hustle is always there, as evidenced by the Knights collecting 21 ground balls to the Wildcats’s 12.

Rutgers has five games remaining to change the narrative of this season, starting with Hofstra on Wednesday, April 3rd, and Hopkins on Saturday, April 6th. With a current RPI of 32, they are firmly on the bubble but will need a near-perfect finish to the regular season to lock up a tournament slot.

One bright spot is the continued scorching play of All-American Cassidy Spilis. She scored five more goals in the loss to the Wildcats, marking the seventh time she has posted five or more goals in a game this season. Spilis is now 16 points away from passing assistant coach Taralyn Naslonski for the most points in program history, and at this point, she will shatter that record.