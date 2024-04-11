Rutgers Basketball: Is Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen a potential target?

There are many names left in the transfer portal. This is something that will be a work in progress over the course of the summer. On Thursday afternoon, one of the more intriguing names entered the portal — and he might fly under the radar.

Villanova’s Brendan Hausen announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after two years with the Wildcats.

During his time with Villanova, Hausen came off the bench and provided a sweet stroke from three-point range. As a sophomore, Hausen appeared in 34 games, averaging 6.6 points and shooting 38.1% from deep. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hausen has been linked to UConn early, mainly because of the impact that former Scarlet Knight Cam Spencer had on the Huskies this season. Spencer is more of an all-around player than Hausen at the moment. The 6-foot-4 guard handled the ball at times for Villanova but his major attribute is his ability to shoot with unlimited range. That power alone makes Hausen an interesting transfer option.

Rutgers has its best recruiting class in program history coming in next year. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey lead a freshmen class that has a chance to be special. With that being said, there are still some holes for the Scarlet Knights. The addition of Tyson Acuff fills one as Rutgers added depth in the backcourt.

The Scarlet Knights will also be in the market for a true center. Cliff Omoruyi entered the portal and this left a hole down low. Rutgers landed Princeton transfer Zach Martini and while he provides versatility at 6-foot-8, he is not a true center. What Martini does provide is an ability to shoot from deep. Hausen brings a more enhanced ability and would be a great addition coming off the bench for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights severely lacked a presence from three-point range this year. The additions of Harper and Bailey help in this area but the duo can also get in the lane at will. When this happens, it would benefit Rutgers to have shooters on the outside that can knock down wide-open attempts when the defense collapses. Hausen is certainly in that category.

There will be plenty of interest for Hausen in the portal and it is unknown if Rutgers will have interest. At this time, anything is possible. If Rutgers wants to become a team that can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, there should be no situation off the table.