Rutgers Basketball: Oskar Palmquist announces his departure from the team

Two days ago, Rutgers Oskar Palmquist announced on his Twitter that he will not be returning to Rutgers basketball. The six foot eight forward has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility, labeled by many as a “COVID year” in favor of returning home to Sweden.

Palmquist struggled with consistency and often found himself rotated in and out of the starting lineup. His career averages of 2.1 points per game and 1.1 rebounds per game reflect this difficulty to stay on the court.

However, Palmquist was given high praise by Rutgers head basketball coach Steve Pikiell for being a great teammate and a great culture builder. Pikiell in a press conference after a game against Ohio State, praised Oskar for being the best player that he could depend on in his long career of coaching.

Palmquist’s departure leaves another spot to be filled in the transfer portal. His mindset helped to build a culture on the banks that will hopefully translate to incoming players way down the line.

