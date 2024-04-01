Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff commits to Rutgers

It has been an offseason filled with departure for Rutgers Basketball but the Scarlet Knights just landed their first impact transfer.

Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff will attend Rutgers for his fifth and final year of eligibility. On Monday, Acuff’s representation, Prestige Management, confirmed the news.

OFFICIAL: Tyson Acuff has committed to Rutgers University. He will enter his Senior year in New Jersey, having ranked 8th nationally in average points scored per game at the D1 level (21.7 PPG). pic.twitter.com/hrDSD1OJE3 — Prestige Management Group (@PrestigeMgmtLLC) April 1, 2024

Acuff led the MAC and was eighth in the nation, averaging 21.7 points per game. He scored in double-figures in every game last season, including eight games over 25 points and five over 30. Acuff shot 43.3% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range.

Acuff spent the first two years of his career at Duquesne before transferring to Eastern Michigan, where he spent the last two years.

The Scarlet Knights will add high-scoring Acuff, an experienced guard that will join the best incoming recruiting class in program history. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper lead one of the best recruiting classes in the nation in 2024.

Acuff is the cousin of Darius Acuff, a five-star point guard ranked No. 10 overall in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN. Rutgers is on the heels of Acuff and a commitment from his cousin will excite fans.

Gavin Griffiths became the sixth Rutgers player to transfer this offseason, joining Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol (Howard). Now, there is a major addition and Steve Pikiell might not be done.