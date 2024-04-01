 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff commits to Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights add a high-scoring guard in the portal.

By Greg Patuto
It has been an offseason filled with departure for Rutgers Basketball but the Scarlet Knights just landed their first impact transfer.

Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff will attend Rutgers for his fifth and final year of eligibility. On Monday, Acuff’s representation, Prestige Management, confirmed the news.

Acuff led the MAC and was eighth in the nation, averaging 21.7 points per game. He scored in double-figures in every game last season, including eight games over 25 points and five over 30. Acuff shot 43.3% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range.

Acuff spent the first two years of his career at Duquesne before transferring to Eastern Michigan, where he spent the last two years.

The Scarlet Knights will add high-scoring Acuff, an experienced guard that will join the best incoming recruiting class in program history. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper lead one of the best recruiting classes in the nation in 2024.

Acuff is the cousin of Darius Acuff, a five-star point guard ranked No. 10 overall in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN. Rutgers is on the heels of Acuff and a commitment from his cousin will excite fans.

Gavin Griffiths became the sixth Rutgers player to transfer this offseason, joining Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol (Howard). Now, there is a major addition and Steve Pikiell might not be done.

