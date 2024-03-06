Rutgers falls to Minnesota in first round of Big Ten Tournament

It was a battle on Wednesday night in just the second game of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

The 14-seeded Scarlet Knights battled all night long but fell just short, 77-69, against 11th-seeded Minnesota.

Destiny Adams, who was recently named Second Team All-Big Ten, was sensational all night. She finished with a massive double-double, logging 31 points (12-for-24) and 24 rebounds.

Minnesota took a double-digit lead in the first quarter but Rutgers was prepared for a fight. It was able to get within four heading into halftime. Erica Lafayette added 16 points for the Scarlet Knights, knocking down 4-of-9 from three-point range.

A Lafayette three tied the game at 55 with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, two free throws from Adams put Rutgers ahead 57-56 but the Gophers would quickly take momentum back.

Minnesota built an eight-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. Battle led the way with 32 points and seven assists.

The Gophers will advance to take on sixth-seeded Michigan on Thursday night.

For Rutgers, the season comes to an end with something to build on for next season, led by Adams. The Scarlet Knights will continue to put together the right formula needed to win on the court.