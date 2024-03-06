Men’s Lacrosse: How will the Scarlet Knights do against the upcoming gauntlet?

The Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse team has had a very good start to their season so far. It currently sits at 5-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of No. 7 Army.

The Scarlet Knights have outscored their opponents by 22 points and are 53% on the power play. They are also averaging around six more shots per game than their opponents.

With all of this success in mind, when you look at the schedule, it almost feels like it means next to nothing. Rutgers has fared well so far but has not beaten a ranked opponent yet. Sure, it has only played Army but it would have needed to beat Army, or only lose by one or two, to make the rest of the schedule look less frightening.

It is just that, frightening. All seven of the remaining games the Knights have to play this year come against Top 20 opponents, with five of those in the Top 15 and two of those in the Top 10.

Now Rutgers currently sits at the No. 16 spot so it is not as dire as it looks but it still certainly is not favorable to be playing a ranked team in every match up from not until the end of the season. This Sundays match up against Princeton will go along way into determining what this team is made of as Princeton is ranked just one spot ahead of Rutgers at No. 15. I still expect Rutgers to be able to handle the two No. 20s Ohio State and Umass (according to ScarletKnights.com) but I also believe we will need to see Sundays results before we decide if this team can punch above it’s current weight class. It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

