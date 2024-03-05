2024 Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament: Full Schedule & Bracket

The bracket for the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Tournament was released on Sunday and the action will begin on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Buckeyes will enter the tournament with a conference record of 16-2, which is one game better than Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The Hawkeyes enter this week’s action as the reigning champions. Iowa has a total of five Big Ten Tournament titles and has won the last two.

First-round action will begin on Wednesday night and 13 games will take place all the way through the Big Ten Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Women’s Big Ten Tournament Schedule

First Round - Wednesday, March 6

Game 1 - No. 12 Purdue vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6:30pm

Game 2 - No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers, 25 minutes after Game 1

Second Round - Thursday, March 7

Game 3 - No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Illinois, 12:30pm

Game 4 - No. 5 Nebraska vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes after Game 3

Game 5 - No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, 6:30pm

Game 6 - No. 6 Michigan vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes after Game 5

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 8

Game 7 - No. 1 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner, 12:30pm

Game 8 - No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9 - No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30pm

Game 10 - No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after Game 9

Semifinals - Saturday, March 9

Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2pm

Game 12 - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11

Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 10

Game 13 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 12pm

Women’s Big Ten Tournament Bracket