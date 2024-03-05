Destiny Adams named Second Team All-Big Ten

It did not take long for Destiny Adams to make an impact in her home state for the Scarlet Knights.

The New Jersey native transferred to Rutgers after spending two years with North Carolina. After her first season in Piscataway, Adams has been named Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches. She was also named honorable mention by the media.

Adams gave Rutgers a strong presence on both ends of the floor this season. She played, and started in, 31 games for Rutgers and led the team with 15.1 points per game. She was fifth in the conference in total points (469) and total rebounds (230). Adams grabbed 7.4 rebounds per contest and came away with 1.6 steals.

Over the course of the season, Adams led Rutgers in scoring 12 times and rebounding 15 times. She reached double-figures in scoring in 26 out of 31 games. This includes a career-high 33 points in a game against Penn State.

Rutgers will be back in action on Wednesday against Minnesota in the first round of th Big Ten Tournament.