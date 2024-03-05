Rutgers Baseball wins third straight series to begin season at Charleston Southern

The Scarlet Knights traveled to Charleston, SC to take on Charleston Southern over the weekend and picked up their third straight series win to begin the season.

Rutgers took two out of three to improve its record to 8-2 on the year.

Game one was part of a Saturday doubleheader and it was an offensive expo from the early goings.

Rutgers scored five runs in the first inning to take control. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Cameron Love ripped two-run doubles before Hugh Pinkney drove in a run with a fielders choice.

Charleston Southern immediately answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and would score at least one run in each of the first five.

For Rutgers, RJ Johnson Jr. and Trevor Cohen finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Love added two hits and two RBI.

In game two, the offense stayed hot for Rutgers but it was Justin Sinibaldi who stepped up on the mound.

The left-hander shoved over eight innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking no one.

Kuroda-Grauer, Jordan Sweeney, and Pete Durocher had RBI hits in the third inning and this was more than enough for Sinibaldi. Kuroda-Grauer finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

In the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon, Charleston Southern took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but Rutgers was up for the challenge.

The Scarlet Knights answered with one in the third and five in the fourth to take the lead. Kuroda-Grauer ended another strong weekend at the plate with three hits and two RBI.

Kuroda-Grauer has taken over the team lead, batting .419 on the young season. He is tied with Cohen with 18 hits. Johnson Jr. is batting .400 (16-for-40).

Tony Santa Maria has provided the power for the Scarlet Knights this season. The team has seven home runs and Santa Maria has five of them to go with 15 RBI. This is tied for the team lead with Kuroda-Grauer.

The Scarlet Knights will take on Wagner on Tuesday during its home opener at Bainton Field in Piscataway.