No. 16 Men’s Lacrosse Slides By Hofstra, 13-8

Men Improve to 4-1 with a 13-8 victory over Hofstra

The Scarlet Knights faced off against the Hofstra Pride on a rainy, soggy Saturday afternoon at SHI stadium. Freshman Colin Kurdyla is emerging as the next great attacker in coach Brian Brecht’s program, as he notched his second hat trick of the season. Shane Knobloch, Dante Kulas, Jack Aimone, and Ross Scott all had two goals apiece, with Scott adding three assists.





Colin Kurdyla records his second hat trick of the season and brings Rutgers up 12-4!#RUMLax pic.twitter.com/kPsG5NEQXR — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) March 2, 2024

Redshirt freshman Cardin Stoller once again excelled in net, following his 5-goal masterpiece against Loyola by making 11 saves for the Scarlet Knights, including nine in the first half, helping the Scarlet Knights build an insurmountable 10-4 halftime lead and holding yet another squad under ten goals.

Rutgers exploded with a 5-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a six-goal lead. The Pride would outscore the Knights 4-1 in the final 22 minutes of action in wind-driven rain but could not recover from a 12-4 deficit. Rutgers improves to 4-1 with the win while Hofstra drops to 3-3.

Long stick midfielder Ryan Splaine scooped three ground balls on the day, and Towson transfer, defensive middie Brandon Hund, picked up two grounders himself and added a goal.

One area Rutgers struggled was at the face-off X, with Hofstra’s Chase Patterson winning 15 of 23 in a dominant performance. This bears watching as the Knights will have to improve at the X moving forward if they expect to compete against a slew of ranked teams in the Big Ten.

Cardin Stoller: 11 Saves (58%), plus outlets like these to lead to goal scoring!#RUMLax with a 13-8 win over Hofstra Saturday



Recap: https://t.co/E3pkcCfkIm pic.twitter.com/Bw3KtBgOTZ — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) March 3, 2024

Quotable

“Cardin Stoller did a great job for us today with some great saves, he saw the ball really well. Our guys are growing on the offensive and defensive end and learning how to play off each other and what our strengths are. As each week goes by, we’ll continue to get better. This was a good win for us to get two wins in a row, starting off a three-game homestand here in Piscataway that’s what we need.” Head Coach Brian Brecht

Next Up

The Scarlet Knights have their lone midweek game of the season as they’ll host Detroit Mercy on Tuesday afternoon (3 p.m.). That is followed by the much anticipated annual game against No. 15 Princeton on Sunday at SHI Stadium, as the two teams battle for the Tots Meistrell Cup.

No. 22 Women Follow 13-10 Loss at No. 21 Princeton with a 15-7 rout of Oregon

PU 13, RU 10 (February 28th)

On a rainy Wednesday night at Sherrerd Field, All-Amercian Cassidy Spilis tallied a team-high five goals, six ground balls, six draw controls, and three caused turnovers in a tough loss at local rival Princeton. The Knights took an early 4-1 lead before the Tigers roared ahead. Rutgers would battle back to within three goals midway through the fourth period, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights suffered their first loss of the season, falling 13-10.

RU 15 , OU 7 (March 3rd)

Four days later, Rutgers would welcome future conference member Oregon to SHI Stadium on a warm Sunday afternoon in early March. 10 different Knights scored goals in the victory. This was the first matchup ever between the two programs and the Knights would outscore the Ducks 5-1 in each of the first two periods, building a commanding 10-2 lead heading into halftime. The Knights would outscore the Ducks 4-2 in the 3rd, leading by ten goals entering the final period. Oregon would outscore Rutgers 3-1 in the final frame, but it was too little too late as the Knights cruised to victory. Rutgers improves to 5-1 on the season, while Oregon drops its first match and falls to 4-1.

Do your dance, Michelle! First goal of the season for Warren brings RU up 13-4!#BxB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/xJiJXbJWyv — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) March 3, 2024

Ava Kane and Cassidy Spillis each notched hat tricks for a well-balanced attack that saw the Knights share the ball efficiently, as evidenced by the ten different goal scorers.

Quotable

“Today was such a feel-good win. This team played with a lot of passion. I was so happy that we got so many players in the scoring column and shared the ball so effectively. That is great lacrosse, and that is what Rutgers lacrosse is all about.” Head Coach Melissa Lehman.

Next Up

Conference play begins as Rutgers hosts No. 25 Penn State on Saturday, March 9 in Piscataway, with the game airing on Big Ten Plus.