Rutgers back to old ways offensively in loss to Nebraska

Rutgers turned in its best offensive performance of the season just three days ago against Michigan.

It did not take long for the Scarlet Knights to revert back to old ways during a trip to Lincoln.

Rutgers put up a few new houses outside Pinnacle Bank Arena, shooting 32.8% from the floor and 4-for-25 from three-point range, during a 67-56 loss to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska scored the first eight points of the contest and with the way Rutgers was shooting the ball, this was enough of a cushion to secure a victory early.

The lead quickly ballooned to double-digits midway through the first half. The Scarlet Knights did not reach double-digits until 8:30 remaining in the half on a Jeremiah Williams jump shot. Williams was one of two Scarlet Knights in double-figures, leading the way with 14 points. Gavin Griffiths finished with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Rutgers scored 34 of its 56 points in the paint but did not get much from Cliff Omoruyi, who finished with six points and attempted just three shots.

Nebraska took its double-digit lead into halftime and built it as high as 16 over the final 20 minutes. Rutgers got within six with seven minutes left but a Keisei Tominaga four-point play swung momentum back in favor of Nebraska.

Rutgers has now lost four out of five after its four-game winning streak when Williams returned. The Scarlet Knights will end the regular season with a trip to Madison to take on Wisconsin followed by a finale against the Buckeyes in Piscataway. If Rutgers drops both, it will end the regular season under .500.

It was another night with much to be desired for the Scarlet Knights on the offensive end of the floor. This has been the case all season long and it is slowing coming to an end.