Rutgers Officially Welcomes Dylan Harper to 2024 Class

Celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday, top 3 recruit Dylan Harper made his signed National Letter of Intent to join Rutgers mens basketball's 2024 class official. Rutgers has the No. 3 class in 2024, behind only Duke and Kentucky. The official, signed letter of intent eases the concerns of many in a fickle fanbase that has dealt with the ups and downs of a 2023-24 season in a year of transition.

Former NBA star Ron Harper Sr. presents his son, Dylan Harper of Don Bosco Prep, his McDonalds All American jersey before the NJSIAA North, Non-Public A, quarterfinal game against St. Joseph Regional in Ramsey, NJ#njhoops @dylanharper3 @DBFastBreakClub @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/hbmVKQ61JP — John Jones (@Photo_JohnJones) February 27, 2024

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound combo guard from Don Bosco Prep and Franklin Lakes, N.J. chose Rutgers over a top-five list that included Duke, Kansas, Indiana, and Auburn. The star guard joins Ace Bailey, center Lathan Sommerville (Peoria, Ill.), forward Bryce Dortch (Chestnut Hill, Mass.), and forward Dylan Grant (Mississauga, Canada) as part of the top recruiting class in Rutgers men’s basketball history.

“It feels great making this announcement on my birthday knowing all the hard work I have put in and all the hard work my family has put into my game. The connection I have with the coaching staff at Rutgers goes way back and it’s a very special day.” (courtesy Rutgers Athletics) Dylan Harper, 2024 Rutgers Commit

The only class in Rutgers history that is comparable is the class of 1972, which consisted of the late great Phil Sellers and legend Mike Dabney. Dabney and Sellers went on to storied careers at Rutgers, becoming captains on RU’s 1976 Final Four team.

“It means a lot that Dylan chose Rutgers because it’s a place that’s so close to my heart. He’s going to be around all the same people who gave me space to grow as a leader, as a person, and as a human being. I obviously wanted him to go to Rutgers, but watching him make his own decision, with me giving him his space on it and seeing it still come to life was just surreal. I wanted to make sure he knew it was his decision and it wasn’t about anyone else. I know what it feels like to be chasing shadows and I had to do it with my dad. I never wanted any of that pressure on him. He wants to exceed expectations and as his big brother, I can appreciate that. I would always keep it real with him. I’m always here in his back pocket if he ever needs me for any advice.” (courtesy Rutgers Athletics) Rutgers legend Ron Harper Jr.

Dylan’s father, Ron Sr., is a five-time NBA champion and had a long, successful 17-year career in the NBA. Dylan’s mother Maria coached her son through youth, AAU, and is an assistant coach at Dylan’s high schoo,l Don Bosco. Maria played college basketball at the University of New Orleans.

Dylan Harper has helped lead Don Bosco to a 26-3 record this season with hopes of competing in the NJSIAA State Final at Jersey Mike’s Arena next week. Harper is a prestigious McDonalds All-American and will compete in the game alongside future teammate Ace Bailey on April 2nd in Houston, Texas. Harper and Bailey became the first McDonald’s All-Americans to attend Rutgers since Mike Rosario. Harper and Bailey were also named to the Naismith National High School Player of the Year Finalist list last month, along with three other national players (courtesy Rutgers Athletics).