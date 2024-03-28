NEWS: Gavin Griffiths to enter transfer portal

Another domino has fallen for the Scarlet Knights and it is one that they hoped would be around for years to come.

According to multiple reports from Thursday afternoon, Rutgers forward Gavin Griffiths will enter the transfer portal. Griffiths will look for a new home with three years of eligibility remaining after spending one season in Piscataway.

Griffiths, a high-touted recruit for Rutgers, was a four-star coming out of Kingswood-Oxford Wyverns High School in West Hartford, CT. A Top 50 recruit, Griffiths was the highest-ranked commit in program history at the time of his commitment.

As a freshman, Griffiths played in all 32 games this season for Rutgers, making three starts. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Griffiths shot 32.4% from the field and 28.4% from three-point range.

In just his second game, Griffiths scored 25 points in a victory against Boston but would struggle from there over the early portion of the season. Down the stretch, Griffiths would get more time on the floor and seemed to be putting it together. His play toward the end of the season made fans believe he would be a good piece next season with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey entering.

Griffiths now becomes the sixth Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal to this point, joining Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol (Howard).