Rutgers Football: What roster changes mean for Scarlet Knights?

Several Rutgers football players will have new surroundings this 2024 season, whether that includes being on a football field or not.

The most notable being the four names who retired from football. Flynn Appleby, who was a solid punter for Rutgers last season averaging around 40 yards per punt, will not be returning to the team. In addition, offensive linemen Jacob Allen, Joe DeCroce, and Jake Eldridge have all medically retired from football.

The biggest loss from this group is Appleby. With his departure, Rutgers is losing a quality punter. Currently Rutgers only has one punter on the roster, Micheal Hartshorn, who did not appear in a game last year. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is currently making an effort to track down a new punter including searching in Appleby’s homeland, Australia.

The biggest losses from the O-Line group were potential and good long snapper play. Jake Eldridge, the only one from this group to see in game action, long snapped in nine games last season without any noticeable blemishes. Allen and DeCroce, both sophomores last season, did not see the field but were recruited very highly. Knee injuries got in the way of what could have been a very solid career for both of them.

Some other notable changes to the Knights roster are Vilay Nakkoun Jr. and Jesse Ofurie, who are both moving from wide receiver to defensive back. Nakkoun did not appear in a game his freshman year and Ofurie recorded two receptions last season. Both should be quality depth pieces for the defense.

