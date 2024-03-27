Princeton transfer Zach Martini visiting Rutgers

Rutgers is on the heels of its first transfer portal target this offseason.

The Scarlet Knights will host Princeton transfer Zach Martini for a visit on Thursday, first reported by Chris Tsakonas of 247Sports. It is trending toward Martini ending up in Piscataway and this would fill a major need for Rutgers next season.

Martini, New Jersey native, committed to in-state rival Princeton after an incredible high school career at Gill St. Bernard’s, where he starred alongside Paul Mulcahy.

This season, Martini took a major step forward for Princeton. He started all 29 games for the Tigers, averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Martini excelled from three-point range, shooting 38.5%. Martini also shot 44.5% from the field and 83.3% from the free throw line.

It has been a busy offseason for the Scarlet Knights already. Rutgers has seen five players enter the transfer portal — Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol. The Scarlet Knights have their best recruiting class in program history entering next season, led by Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

It will be a new-look Rutgers team and Martini would provide an undersized center that can play both in and out. Martini has shown an ability to step out and shoot from deep, creating matchup problems for opponents. This is something that the Scarlet Knights have lacked in recent years.

With recent departures, it would greatly benefit Rutgers to land Martini in the portal as soon as this weekend.