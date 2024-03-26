Tyreem Powell recovering from torn Achilles, expected to be ready for season opener

On Tuesday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that linebacker Tyreem Powell suffered a torn Achilles while training.

Powell, who missed the final five games of the 2023 season, underwent surgery to repair the injury, which he suffered during a training session in the winter. Schiano expects Powell to be ready for the season-opener on Aug. 31 as the Scarlet Knights host Howard.

“Unfortunately as he was able to get back into training, he tore his Achilles but he has already been surgically repaired and we expect him to be ready to go for the season so we are working on that,” Schiano said following the first spring practice.

“Tyreem is an incredibly positive individual who works really hard. He’ll be ready to go.”

Powell logged a team-high 53 tackles with two sacks and two pass breakups prior to his injury last season. He suffered a wrist injury that required surgery during Rutgers’ 31-14 win over Indiana before its bye week.

The middle of the defense was a major strength for a unit that was among the best in the nation. Powell ultimately decided to return to Rutgers for his final season before testing the waters at the next level.

Rutgers will return Mohamed Toure and Moses Walker in what should be a loaded linebacker room for the Scarlet Knights. Deion Jennings, the team’s leading tackler last season, is no longer with the team after exhausting his eligibility.

With three strong returners, the group remains in good hands. Of course, this is if Powell’s recovery is smooth and he can take the field for the first game of the season.

“It’s unfortunate, but, really, he’s on schedule to be back for when he was on back to be back with the wrist,” Schiano said. “It’s not a big difference, but now he has two things he has to rehab, not one.”