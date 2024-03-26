Rutgers Football: Flynn Appleby no longer with program

Greg Schiano announced that the Scarlet Knights will have a new punter for the 2024 season as Flynn Appleby is no longer with the program, according to multiple reports.

Appleby was a glaring absence on the first roster of the Spring after starting every game last season for the Scarlet Knights in his second year with the program. Michael Hartshorn, a freshman from Abington Heights, PA, is currently the only punter on the roster. Schiano continues to explore options.

Appleby took over for Adam Korsak following his excellent career in Piscataway. Korsak won the Ray Guy award in 2022 before his eligibility ran out. Fellow Australian punter Appleby took over the role and had a strong 2023 campaign.

Last season, Appleby averaged 39.6 yards per punt.

Special teams is important to Schiano and the art of punting has become popular for the Scarlet Knights and their fans thanks to Korsak. This season, a new punter will be broken in.