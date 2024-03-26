Rutgers Football: Quarterback battle headlines start of Spring Practices

Stop us if you’ve heard this before — Rutgers will enter the first day of Spring practices with a battle at quarterback.

In 2022, Gavin Wimsatt battled Evan Simon and a down year saw both get plenty of snaps under center. Last year, there was no announcement made in the Spring as Simon remained in the mix but it was assumed that Wimsatt would takeover, which led to Simon transferring to Temple.

Now, Wimsatt will battle transfer Athan Kaliakmanis.

Kaliakmanis started 17 games for Minnesota over the course of his career and stepped into the starting role permanently this season. He threw for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Kaliakmanis completed 53% of his passes as Minnesota finished 5-7 with a 3-6 record in conference play.

The quarterback position remained a point of emphasis in the transfer portal entering the offseason. Wimsatt struggled throwing the ball over the course of the season and this severely impacted the Rutgers’ offense.

Wimsatt completed just 47.5% of his passes, which was among the worst in the nation. He totaled 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The lack of a passing attack made this offense one-dimensional. The ground game was strong, led by Kyle Monangai, but Wimsatt was also a big part of that.

Wimsatt rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. This contrast of style makes for an intriguing battle over the course of the Spring.

Kaliakmanis rushed 74 times last season but is not known for being a threat with his legs. So, what are the options here?

Kaliakmanis was recruited by offensive coordinator Kirk CIarrocca out of high school, where he was a four-star recruit and No. 26 quarterback in the Class of 2021. He was also ranked No. 6 overall in the state of Illinois.

The familiarity with Ciarrocca makes Kaliakmanis an interesting option. Ultimately, it will come down to who fits in the offense best. Also, Greg Schiano has a history of using multiple quarterbacks during his time at Rutgers. This was a unpopular method just two years ago. Despite his struggles last season, Wimsatt starting every game gave the Scarlet Knights much-needed consistency and allowed the young quarterback a chance to work through his problems.

While Wimsatt might not be the best option next season, it seems unlikely that he is moved to the bench full-time next season. It also seems unlikely that Kaliakmanis is not involved, given the fact that both quarterbacks have multiple years of eligibility left. Of course, this is just the start of the Spring and there will be comments coming from both Schiano and Ciarrocca.

Each word said from the coaching staff will be dissected but we know one thing — Schiano will not be giving an answer.

Schiano has kept his quarterback decisions close to the vest over the years. Last season, even when the decision seemed clear, there was not a confirmation until training camp. That will be the case once again but this decision could take a little longer come camp in August.

The quarterback battle will e discussed at length over the next few weeks. Wimsatt and Kaliakmanis will get a chance to show why they can lead the offense to where it wants to be in 2024.