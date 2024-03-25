Rutgers Baseball: Justin Sinibaldi named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Justin Sinibaldi has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after his performance against UConn on Friday.

Sinibaldi took the mound against the Huskies and went the distance to complete the shutout. The left-hander allowed no runs on four hits, all singles, while striking out nine.

This was the first complete game shutout for the Scarlet Knights since Howie Brey’s performance against Penn State in 2016.

Sinibaldi is now 4-0 on the season. He is pitching to a 3.02 ERA in 41.2 innings. He has allowed 34 hits and has 40 strikeouts with just four walks. Sinibaldi has gone at least seven innings in four out of his six starts this season.

This is the first weekly award for Sinibaldi in his career. He now joins Christian Coppola, who also won this award this season. Last week, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was named Big Ten’s Player of the Week while Ty Doucette was named Freshman of the Week.