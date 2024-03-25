Rutgers Football: OL Jacob Allen has medical retired from football

Rutgers offensive lineman and former four-star recruit Jacob Allen has medically retired from football.

Allen has dealt with knee injuries since he was a senior in high school, undergoing multiple surgeries and going through the process of rehabbing. Chris Iseman of Gannett reported that Allen has decided to end his playing days but still plans to be apart of the Rutgers Football program moving forward.

Allen will continue to work with the Scarlet Knights assisting with their strength and conditioning program.

“My dream was definitely to come here and help Rutgers win a national championship and be apart of that on the field,” Allen told the USA Today Network. “I believe that God is testing me, and I can still do that in a different way — in the weight room.”

Allen suffered a dislocated patella tendon during his senior year at Hun. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle went through the process of getting his knee back into shape.

Allen, the No. 2 ranked player in New Jersey, chose to stay home and play for Greg Schiano. He also held many major offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

As a sophomore, Allen will continue to focus on football but in a different role. The Scarlet Knights hope to continue to take steps forward in 2024 and Allen will continue to be involved and play a role.