On the Banks Open Thread: Sweet 16 or Bust

You asked for it, and you have it. What better day to discuss all things hoops as the skies empty out in the northeast? For those of you in warmer, drier locales, feel free to share pictures of sunshine.

Below is the schedule for Saturday and Sunday as the surviving 32 attempts to make it out of the first weekend. The Big Ten still has four teams standing: Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, and Northwestern.

#14 seed Oakland and super-shooter Jack Gohlke are the early Cinderella story. They knocked John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats out and brought joy to fanbases everywhere.

There’s plenty of other Cinderellas alive too: #13 seed Yale, #12 seeds Grand Canyon and James Madison, and #11 seeds Duquesne and Oregon (the Ducks join the Big Ten this fall). On a personal note, my neighbor was in tears last night watching her JMU Dukes throttle the Wisconsin Badgers.

Enjoy!