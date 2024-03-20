Rutgers Basketball: Mawot Mag enters transfer portal

Scarlet Knights senior forward Mawot Mag, a 6-foot-7 senior from Melbourne, Australia, has announced he is entering the transfer portal. Mag averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his fourth season on the banks. Mag only played in 17 of the team’s 32 games this season, with his first appearance being a memorable one on December 9th against in-state rival Seton Hall in the Hardwood Classic, contributing immediately with eight rebounds and four points in 24 minutes of action. He had first career double-double with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds at Iowa and led the team with 13 points in a win over Indiana.

Mag had spent his entire four-year college career at Rutgers and now has chosen to use his fifth year of eligibility at another institution. Mag had difficulties staying healthy during his career and never quite seemed the same following a season-ending injury versus Michigan State in Madison Square Garden on February 4th, 2023. Rutgers was poised for a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament but wound up losing six of their final eight games without Mag on the floor and not having anyone on the bench who could adequately replace his rebounding and defensive prowess.

Down the stretch this season, Mag missed the final four games of the regular season and an opening-round loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. According to a well-trusted source, the coaches became increasingly frustrated with Mawot, who was able but unwilling to play and caused poor vibes in the locker room. Mag’s decision appears to be in the best interests of both parties.

"It was great though to be out there. It was a long time coming, long overdue." - Mawot Mag

Mag was a lightly recruited three-star recruit, choosing Rutgers over Cal State Fullerton and DePaul. Like many of head coach Steve Pikiell’s under-the-radar recruits, he worked hard and put tremendous effort on the defensive side of the ball while continuing to improve his offensive game. Mawot will be missed, but in this age of the transfer portal, Rutgers fans enjoyed his play over four consecutive seasons. When healthy, Mag was an elite defender and rebounder who wouldn’t hesitate to throw himself on the floor after loose balls and genuinely gave other teams fits. Many Rutgers fans fondly remember the intimidating duo of Mag and Caleb McConnell waiting at midcourt to make life miserable for the opponent’s ball handler as they brought the ball upcourt.

Mag joins Cliff Omoruyi, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol in the portal. While five players entering the portal seems daunting, Jeremiah Williams, Gavin Griffiths, and Jamichael Davis have given early indications they will stay. As of Tuesday evening, 555 players had already entered the portal - 10% of all players. By the time the tournament is over, expect these numbers to be close to 1,000 with the average team losing 2-3 players to the portal.

Help is on the way, though. The incoming class of Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Lathan Sommerville, Brian Dortch, and Dylan Grant puts the roster at eight deep with Williams, Griffiths, and Davis. If Rutgers keeps big man Emmanuel Ogbole, that will provide a vital depth piece at center to pair with incoming freshman Lathan Sommerville. Oskar Palmquist is also eligible for one more season. Considering his close relationship with the Harpers, don’t be surprised if he stays on the banks and is asked to function as a deep shooting threat with the speedy, rim-attacking talent inbound this fall.