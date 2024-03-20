Rutgers Basketball: Cliff Omoruyi enters transfer portal

The dominoes keep falling for Rutgers Basketball and this time, it is in the front court.

Cliff Omoruyi has decided to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources reported on Wednesday. The big man will be in search of a new home after spending the last four years in Piscataway. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi will enter the transfer portal, sources tell Fox Sports. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 10.4 PPG and 8.3 RPG this past season. All-Big Ten big man will be highly sought after. Major addition to the portal. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 20, 2024

Omoruyi is now the fifth Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal. Mawot Mag also announced that he will enter the portal on Wednesday. Previously, Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk, and Antonio Chol entered.

Omoruyi also has the same option as he did last year at this time. The 6-foot-11 center can decide to test the waters of the 2024 NBA Draft. If this is the case, he will have until May 31st to rescind his name and return to school. This is how the process played out last year as he decided to return to Rutgers for his senior year.

Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds this season while shooting 51.2% from the field. He emerged as one of the nation’s best defenders, blocking 2.9 shots per game. Omoruyi led the Big Ten and was third nationally in block percentage at 12.7.

When he committed back in 2020, Omoruyi was a major get for Steve Pikiell out of national powerhouse Roselle Catholic in New Jersey. Four years later, Omoruyi leaves ranked fourth in rebounds all-time in program history with 933 and fourth in field-goal percentage (54.9). Omoruyi is also sixth in blocks (221).

It was expected that Omoruyi was going to enter the transfer portal. Reports say that the early favorite to land his services in 2024-25 is Rick Pitino and St. John’s.