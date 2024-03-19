Knights On The Move: What does it mean for Rutgers basketball?

The Scarlet Knights have some players looking to move on to other teams after the team failed to make a decent run in the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness.

Antonio Chol, Derek Simpson and Antwone Woolfolk have all decided to part ways with the Scarlet Knights in the hopes that they have more success elsewhere. One question remains however — what does this mean for the Scarlet Knights?

In all honestly, not much. While all the players named above were by all accounts hard workers who bought into the culture, their production, especially this season, was lackluster as the Knights struggled from beginning to end this season. While the Knights faithful should do the respectful thing and wish them the best on their future endeavors, with how their production was this season and the highly rated recruits coming in next season, they should not be worried that the team is going to fall apart or bottom out.

The biggest reason not to worry is who the Knights have coming in next season.

Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and Lathan Sommerville are the headlining names of a recruiting class that ranks top three in the nation. All of the transfers would have seen drastically reduced playing time based on who the Knights have coming in. This was more of a way for them to preserve their own careers.

Their production last season is also a major reason for leaving. At times, Simpson and Woolfolk would show flashes but never quite put it all together. They do not have the numbers that prove they can be bonified starters in the Big Ten. Woolfolk was never a permanent starter with the Knights either and could have seen his playing time dwindle to almost nothing if he stayed. Even more reason to believe this was an act of self preservation.

Knights fans have no reason to worry and should have expected this to some degree. As for the transfers, best of luck where you end up!

