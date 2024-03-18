No. 18 Men’s Lacrosse Wins Thriller Against UMASS, 10-9

Redshirt freshman keeper Cardin Stoller made his 19th and final save at the buzzer to preserve the Scarlet Knights’s 10-9 win over the UMASS Gorillas. The game was played in front of 1,500 fans at Weldon E. Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale, Long Island on a sunny and mild late winter day.

Shane Knobloch led RU’s scoring attack with there goals, including the tie-breaking game winner with 2:13 left in the match. Ross Scott added two goals and Colin Kurdyla (three assists), Colin Kelly, Tanyr Krummenacher, Ryan Splaine and Nick Teresky each tallied one goal.

Wantagh’s Nick Teresky returning home to Long Island with a clutch goal helping us earn a 10-9 Win! pic.twitter.com/D128iENAHl — Coach Brian Brecht (@RUlaxCoach) March 17, 2024

Trailing 7-5 coming out of halftime, the Scarlet Knights dominated the third frame, outscoring the Gorillas 4-1. Krummenacher’s goal pulled the Knights within one with 10:43 remaining in the third and 37 seconds later, star freshman Kurdyla would knot the match up seven-all. With 6:53 remaining, Wantagh, Long Island native Nick Teresky would put the Knights in front, 8-7. UMASS would counter to tie the game up once again but Scott’s goal with 58 seconds left gave Rutgers a 9-8 advantage heading into the final frame.

In the fourth period, the Gorillas struck first at the 12:00 mark and the teams were tied yet again. The squads would play a nearly scoreless ten minutes before Knobloch netted the go-ahead goal with 2:13 left. The Gorillas’s Grant Breyo would fire a shot with seconds remaining but Stoller made the save at the buzzer, sealing the win.

Notable

Rutgers led in shots, 50-39, and performed well at the face-off X, winning 13 of 22, with Matt Soutar winning 7 of 10.

Colin Kelly scored his first Rutgers goal

Ross Scott moved past Bob Kelly and is now 12th all-time in goals at RU

Quotable

“I’m very proud of the team. I want to thank the organizers of this event. It was a great atmosphere for our guys to play in. They were definitely excited at breakfast this morning. UMass is a good team that will compete for their conference championship and I was happy that we came in and got a win over that team heading into Big Ten play.” Rutgers Head Coach Brian Brecht

Next Up

The Big Ten gauntlet begins. The Knights have once again avoided any bad non-conference losses, giving themselves a shot to pick up some conference wins and make a postseason push into May. First up is Johns Hopkins at 4:30 pm this Sunday at SHI Stadium, broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.