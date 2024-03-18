 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 18 Men’s Lacrosse Wins Thriller Against UMASS, 10-9

Cardin Stoller makes his 19th save as time expires

By John Catapano (Spacecat)
/ new
Cardin Stoller in net for Rutgers lacrosse vs. UMASS | March 16th, 2024 Farmingdale, Long Island
Dave Anderson, Inside Lacrosse

Redshirt freshman keeper Cardin Stoller made his 19th and final save at the buzzer to preserve the Scarlet Knights’s 10-9 win over the UMASS Gorillas. The game was played in front of 1,500 fans at Weldon E. Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale, Long Island on a sunny and mild late winter day.

Shane Knobloch led RU’s scoring attack with there goals, including the tie-breaking game winner with 2:13 left in the match. Ross Scott added two goals and Colin Kurdyla (three assists), Colin Kelly, Tanyr Krummenacher, Ryan Splaine and Nick Teresky each tallied one goal.

Trailing 7-5 coming out of halftime, the Scarlet Knights dominated the third frame, outscoring the Gorillas 4-1. Krummenacher’s goal pulled the Knights within one with 10:43 remaining in the third and 37 seconds later, star freshman Kurdyla would knot the match up seven-all. With 6:53 remaining, Wantagh, Long Island native Nick Teresky would put the Knights in front, 8-7. UMASS would counter to tie the game up once again but Scott’s goal with 58 seconds left gave Rutgers a 9-8 advantage heading into the final frame.

In the fourth period, the Gorillas struck first at the 12:00 mark and the teams were tied yet again. The squads would play a nearly scoreless ten minutes before Knobloch netted the go-ahead goal with 2:13 left. The Gorillas’s Grant Breyo would fire a shot with seconds remaining but Stoller made the save at the buzzer, sealing the win.

Notable

  • Rutgers led in shots, 50-39, and performed well at the face-off X, winning 13 of 22, with Matt Soutar winning 7 of 10.
  • Colin Kelly scored his first Rutgers goal
  • Ross Scott moved past Bob Kelly and is now 12th all-time in goals at RU

Quotable

“I’m very proud of the team. I want to thank the organizers of this event. It was a great atmosphere for our guys to play in. They were definitely excited at breakfast this morning. UMass is a good team that will compete for their conference championship and I was happy that we came in and got a win over that team heading into Big Ten play.”

Rutgers Head Coach Brian Brecht

Next Up

The Big Ten gauntlet begins. The Knights have once again avoided any bad non-conference losses, giving themselves a shot to pick up some conference wins and make a postseason push into May. First up is Johns Hopkins at 4:30 pm this Sunday at SHI Stadium, broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Loading comments...