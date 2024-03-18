Joshua Kuroda-Grauer named Big Ten Player of the Week, Doucette also honored

It was a successful weekend for Rutgers Baseball and two Scarlet Knights were honored for their work.

On Monday, the conference announced that Joshua Kroda-Grauer was named Big Ten Player of the Week. Ty Doucette was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Rutgers played five games over the previous week. It dropped a close, two-game set with North Carolina before returning home for a three-game sweep of Delaware.

Kuroda-Grauer hit .538 during this five-game stretch. He totaled 14 hits, 11 runs scored, eight RBI, and six extra base hits. He did not strikeout in 26 at-bats and did not commit an error at shortstop.

During the Delaware series, Kuroda-Grauer was impossible to get out. He hit .706 (12-for-17) in those three games with a home run, five doubles, and eight RBI while scoring nine runs. Against the Blue Hens, Kuroda-Grauer did not have a game where he logged less than three hits and three runs scored.

Doucette returned from injury and made an immediate impact for the Scarlet Knights.

Against Delaware, Doucette went 8-for-11 (.727) and provided power with three home runs. He drove in 10 runs and scored five. Doucette was on base each of his final 11 plate appearances over the weekend.

Rutgers is currently 13-6 on the year. It will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon at Bainton Field against Rider.