Rutgers Basketball: Derek Simpson enters transfer portal

The season of the transfer portal is here and Rutgers has just taken a big hit.

On Monday, Scarlet Knights point guard Derek Simpson entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. He will have two years of eligibility left.

Fans were hopeful of Simpson having a breakout year as a sophomore after an encouraging first year in Piscataway. This year, Simpson played in 35 games, making 25 starts, and averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he added 1.4 steals and turned the ball over 1.5 times per game.

Simpson shot 30.5% from the field and 28.2% from three-point range. He was one of the best free throw shooters for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 86.4%.

The three-star New Jersey native now becomes the second Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal to this point, joining Antonio Chol. It is expected that Simpson will not be the final Scarlet Knight to be on the move this offseason.

The departure of Simpson leaves the backcourt depth a bit thin next season with just three scholarship guards on the projected roster. Dylan Harper will join Jeremiah Williams and Jamichael Davis in the backcourt next season. This means Steve Pikiell and his staff could be on the look out for more depth in the portal.

Simpson now joins Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy as guards who have entered the portal in a bit of a surprising manner. The offseason is off and running for Rutgers after a disappointing season.