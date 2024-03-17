Selection Sunday: Did Rutgers play a role for bubble team?

The NCAA Tournament fate for the Scarlet Knights was sealed far before the Selection Show on Sunday night. But was Rutgers’ presence in the room with the committee when it was all said and done?

On March 6, Seton Hall won what was viewed as a win-and-in game against Villanova. The Pirates ended the season 20-12 with a 13-7 record in the Big East.

As conference tournaments went on, there were outcomes where bids continued to be stolen — at least five when it was all said and done. For the Seton Hall, this proved to be detrimental as the Pirates were left out of the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the team was listed as the second team in the First Four Out.

Just last year, Rutgers was in a similar spot where it was snubbed from a tournament spot and left in the First Four Out. A loss to Seton Hall was one of the red marks against the Scarlet Knights. For Seton Hall this year, it is hard to ignore a December 9 loss on its home floor to Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights ended the season with seven losses in its final eight games. The team was 15-17 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. As the season went on, that loss for Seton Hall continued to fall and eventually became a Quad 3.

The Pirates logged impressive wins this season over the likes of UConn, Marquette, Providence, and Villanova in the Big East, who saw just three teams make the field. Seton Hall becomes the first team in Big East history to finish five games or better over .500 in conference play and miss the NCAA Tournament. In the non-conference, Seton Hall has losses to Iowa, USC, and Baylor. USC, who finished the year poorly, was ranked at the time of this game.

This is not to say that the loss to Rutgers was the sole reason that Seton Hall was left out of the field. Of course, just two weeks ago, it was viewed as a lock. There was a large wave of bid stealers this week. With that being said, that blemish that the Scarlet Knights left on the Pirates’ resume is one that certainly made some sort of impact.