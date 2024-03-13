Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers run out early vs. Maryland

Rutgers fans, the season is finally over.

With the way the Scarlet Knights came out on Wednesday night, it seems as though the season ended for the team before the opening tip.

Rutgers fell behind by double-digits early in round one of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis. It took the Scarlet Knights three minutes to score their first basket of the game, when they were already in a deep hole. Rutgers could not climb out of it all night long and fell, 65-51, to Maryland.

The Terps opened up an 11-0 lead early in the first half and would only extend from there. Rutgers would get as close as nine in the first half before Maryland went on a 7-0 run to build the lead back up to 18.

The second half was more of the same. Maryland opened the second with a 12-2 run and put the game away early.

The Scarlet Knights shot 31.1% from the field and 5-for-21 from three-point range. Just like eight other games this season, Rutgers was held under 60 points.

There are many factors that contributed to this season. First, the roster was not complete and ready to compete. Second, the coaching staff, led by Steve Pikiell, struggled to find ways to improve the offense. There was not a lineup that could be thrown out there to find consistency over the course of a game.

Now, we move into an offseason that will feature the most hype and excitement in Rutgers Basketball history. The next time that the Scarlet Knights take the floor will feature its best recruiting class of all-time and one of the best in the nation.

It does not excuse what went on during this game but help is on the way, Rutgers fans. Lick your wounds from this season and get ready for the future.