Rutgers ends regular season with disappointing effort

Rutgers took its home floor on Sunday to celebrate Senior Night. Energy was in the air, incoming freshmen were in the house, but the one thing that was missing was an offensive game plan.

The Scarlet Knights shot an abysmal 27.3% (15-for-55) from the field during their 73-51 loss to Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

Rutgers made just 15 shots in the loss, shot 4-for-18 from three-point range, and missed 11 free throws. Despite this performance, the Scarlet Knights trailed by just two at halftime but the Buckeyes pulled away over the final 20 minutes, outscoring Rutgers 43-23.

This performance was no different than the rest of the season. It was the eighth time this season that Rutgers failed to score 60 points.

The Scarlet Knights finished dead last in the Big Ten scoring 65.8 points per game, which was nearly four points less than the penultimate team. The Scarlet Knights were also last in field goal percentage (39.2%) and 13th in three-point shooting (28.9%) and free throw shooting (66%).

Over the course of the season, Rutgers failed to develop an identity on the offensive end of the floor. Steve Pikiell struggled to create one and could not find the right rotations to use. On the flip side, Pikiell had the defense playing at a high level from the opening weeks of the season.

Rutgers ends the season with a record of 15-16 and 7-13 in the Big Ten, which landed them the 13th seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights will take on Maryland on Wednesday night in the opening game of the tournament.

Rutgers, Pikiell have ensured that help is on the way next season. The Scarlet Knights will bring in one of the best recruiting classes in the nation featuring two players ranked in the top five. The vibes will be up entering October next season and will make this season easy to forget.