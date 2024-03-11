Rutgers Baseball drops weekend series to High Point

Rutgers entered the weekend with three consecutive series victories. In Greensboro, NC against High Point, the Scarlet Knights logged a win in the opener before dropping the final two.

Rutgers is now 10-4 on the year and will face North Carolina for a two-game set in Chapel Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, the offense got off to a slow start but Justin Sinibaldi continued his hot start to the year and kept Rutgers in the game. The offense would wake up late and secure a 7-4 win.

Sinibaldi tossed eight innings, allowing four runs (two earned), on eight hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The Scarlet Knights trailed 2-0 in the top of the sixth when the power bats woke up. Tony Santa Maria sent a game-tying, two-run home run over the wall before Joshua Kuroda-Grauer gave Rutgers the lead with a solo shot. He finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Trevor Cohen also finished with multiple hits and an RBI.

In game two, High Point got the Christian Coppola early with four runs in the first inning. The lead ballooned to 9-0 after six innings.

Rutgers finished with just four hits in this one. Cohen and Ty Doucette drove in runs.

The offense was quiet once again in the series finale. Despite logging 10 hits, the Scarlet Knights scored just two runs in a 6-2 loss that dropped them the series in Greensboro.

After a scoreless three innings, High Point put up back-to-back three spots to take control.

Cohen drove in a run with a double before Santa Maria added a sac fly. He went 3-for-4 in the loss.