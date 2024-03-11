Lacrosse Roundup: No. 19 Men fall to No. 13 Princeton

Men’s Recap: Sunday, March 10th: Princeton 14, Rutgers 8

On a windy but dry Sunday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, the Rutgers men’s lacrosse squad was overmatched by Princeton, falling by a final score of 14-8. The Tigers never trailed in this match, outscoring the Knights in every frame but the final one, when both squads made heavy substitutions.

It was the 101st all-time meeting between Rutgers and Princeton, the seventh-longest series in the NCAA. The Tigers hold a 65-32-3 advantage overall. The teams have faced off against one another consistently every season since 1922, with the exception of 1944 and 1945 for World War II and the Covid-impacted 2021 schedule.

Princeton raced out to a 3-0 lead halfway through the first period before Rutgers showed signs of life on offensive, scoring twice to pull within a goal, trailing 3-2. In the second period, Princeton would score two early goals to go back up three, before Rutgers once again fought back with two tallies of their own, trailing 5-4. The Tigers would score the next four goals and would take a commanding 9-4 lead into halftime.

Rutgers struck first in the third period, pulling within five goals but Princeton would go on another run, scoring four consecutive goals to build an insurmountable 13-5 lead early in the fourth. The Tigers would cruise from there, coasting to a 14-8 victory. Rutgers drops to 5-2 on the season, and No. 19 overall, while Princeton improves to 4-2 and rises to No. 13.

Princeton would outshoot Rutgers for the match, 44-38, with a commanding 29-15 edge heading into the third period. The Tigers’s Michael Gianforcaro excelled in net, making 14 saves while only allowing seven goals (the 8th allowed by a sub in the final period). For Rutgers, redshirt freshman Cardin Stoller made 16 saves but could not halt the Princeton onslaught, allowing 14 goals.

One positive was the Rutgers face-off team, which won 16 of 26 against Princeton, including an 8-7 advantage in the first half. Unfortunately, this didn’t translate to goals or keep the match tighter, as is usually the case. Cole Brams won 15 of 25, and Matt Soutar won his only attempt.

Shane Knobloch, Colin Kurdyla, and Jack Aimone each tallied two goals. The Tigers kept Ross Scott in check, allowing him to net just two points on a goal and assist, however, that lone goal was his 100th in a Rutgers uni, tying Bob Kelly for 12th all-time.

Earlier in the week, Rutgers played its only midweek game of the year, routing Detroit Mercy 17-5. The Knights had eleven different goal scorers and led 12-1 at the half. Coach Brian Brecht subbed heavily in the 2nd half, with 42 total players seeing action.

Next Up:

The Scarlet Knights will meet UMass at a neutral site on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Farmingdale, Long Island (yes, part of my township). The game will be played at Weldon E. Howitt Middle School as part of the Dalers Lacrosse Classic presented by Shore 2 Shore Lacrosse.

Rutgers’s lone two losses this year were non-competitive matches against No. 1 Army and No. 13 Princeton. UMass is one spot out of the Top 25 so Rutgers will need to show up for four quarters this Saturday. After UMass, the daunting Big Ten schedule begins as RU returns to SHI Stadium for its first two Big Ten Conference games. Rutgers will host No. 7 Johns Hopkins on Sunday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Recap: Penn State 10, Rutgers 9 (OT)

Rutgers began conference play on a rainy, raw late-winter afternoon at SHI Stadium, hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers would dominate the first quarter, 4-0, and lead in shots, 7-2, and the Nittany Lions looked overwhelmed. But a quarter does not a match make, and the Knights would learn that they have to keep the foot on the gas pedal against stout conference rivals for the entirety of the game. The Lions would claw back into the match in the second period, outscoring the Knights 6-3, and Rutgers would head to halftime with the slimmest of leads, 7-6.

In the second half, Penn State would outshoot Rutgers by a whopping 17-6 count and shut out the Knights in the 3rd period, taking an 8-7 lead into the final frame. With 7:19 left in the fourth period, Penn State tacked on another goal and the prospects looked grim for Rutgers.

However, All-American Cassidy Spilis did what she does best, however, putting the team on her back, scoring a goal with 4:38 left to pull within 9-8. She would follow that up with a dramatic game-tying goal at 1:24 left to knot the match, 9-9. Rutgers would win the subsequent draw but played conservatively, holding the ball too long, and not getting a good look on goal to take the potential game-winner. Hindsight is 20/20 but in that situation, you get the ball to your most prolific scorer and let her attack.

In overtime, Penn State would win the draw and Gretchen Gilmore would find the back of the net 90 seconds later for the victory. Rutgers drops out of the Top 25, to 5-2 (0-1) on the season, while Penn State improves to 3-4 (1-0).

Cassidy Spilis added five more goals in this match, putting her fifth in the nation and first in the Big Ten.

Next Up

No time to lick their wounds as Rutgers hosts No. 6 Michigan on Thursday, March 14 at SHI Stadium. They will have a chance to make a statement following the disappointing loss.