2024 Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament: Full Schedule & Bracket

The Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and the bracket has been shared for the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers will open the tournament on Wednesday night against 12th-seeded Maryland. The 13th-seeded Scarlet Knights finished the regular season in a disappointing fashion against Ohio State. Rutgers will have a chance to advance against the Terps and if this happens, will match up with Wisconsin on Thursday.

Purdue enters the tournament as the team to beat at the top. Illinois is the second seed followed by Nebraska and Northwestern, who also earned double-byes.

Below, check out the full bracket and schedule for the Big Ten Tournament:

Men’s Big Ten Tournament Schedule

First Round - Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 - No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 13 Rutgers, 6:30pm

Game 2 - No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 1

Second Round - Thursday, March 14

Game 3 - No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, Noon

Game 4 - No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 3

Game 5 - No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State, 6:30pm

Game 6 - No. 6 Indiana vs. Game 2 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 5

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 15

Game 7 - No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 Winner, Noon

Game 8 - No. 4 Northwestern vs. Game 4 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9 - No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 Winner, 6:30pm

Game 10 - No. 3 Nebraska vs. Game 6 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 9

Semifinals - Saturday, March 16

Game 11 - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1pm

Game 12 - Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 11

Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 17