Rutgers turns in much-needed offensive explosion vs. Michigan

If there was ever a team that needed a feel-good game, it was Rutgers after its debacle on Sunday against Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights remained home for the second game in a row and welcomed lowly Michigan. The fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena have been in search of something to cheer for and Rutgers gave them just that on Thursday night.

The Scarlet Knights shot 52.4% from the field during their 82-52 win over Michigan. Rutgers shot 8-for-20 (40%) from three-point range and turned the ball over just five times. Rutgers outscored Michigan 48-18 in the paint.

It did not take long for Rutgers to open up a double-digit lead. A Jeremiah Williams jumper just four minutes into the game put Rutgers up 14-1. It would get as high as 25 late in the first half.

The score was identical in each half with Rutgers outscoring Michigan 41-26.

Cliff Omoruyi led the charge down low and had one of his best games of the season. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-11 from the field and 15 rebounds (5 offensive). Williams also scored 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

Defensively, Rutgers made it difficult for the Wolverines. It forced 14 turnovers and held the opponent to 31.6% shooting and 6-for-23 from three-point range.

The dream of March might be in the rearview but Rutgers has a chance to end the season on good terms. This victory goes a long way building confidence offensively with the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon.