Rutgers Football assistant leaving for Ivy League position

Another Rutgers assistant is on the move this offseason.

Tight end coach Andrew Aurich has accepted the role as new head coach at Harvard, according to a report from The Crimson on Thursday morning.

Aurich will return to the Ivy League after previously serving as the offensive line coach at Princeton. He eventually came to Rutgers to serve in the same role for two years. Aurich took over running backs in year three before coaching tight ends in 2023. In total, Aurich spent the last four years at Rutgers under Greg Schiano.

Aurich is now the second assistant coach to leave and the third advancing into a new role. Linebackers coach Corey Hetherman also left the program to become the defensive coordinator at Minnesota. Defensive line coach Marquise Watson will remain within the program but will take on an off-the-field role for the 2024 season. He missed 2023 with an undisclosed medical issue.

Aurich will owe Rutgers a buyout of $70,000 for this move. His contract states that he must pay 20% of his annual compensation within the first 30 days following termination of employment.

Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will look to fill one more role this offseason.