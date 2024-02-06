Rutgers and SHI extend naming rights for football stadium

On Monday, Rutgers Athletics announced a multi-year extension to the naming rights partnership with SHI International Corp.

The partnership, which began in July 2019, will now be extended five years and include a two-year option for 2029 and 2030. This means SHI Stadium will be the home of Rutgers Football for the remainder of the decade.

“Thai Lee and SHI have been incredible partners from day one,” Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “With each year, we see more and more opportunities to work together, not just around football and Athletics, but campuswide. I look forward to continuing to grow this partnership in the years ahead.”

The new partnership will maintain exposure through signs around SHI Stadium. The logo will also be visible at other venues around Rutgers, including Jersey Mike’s Arena, Yurcak Field, and Bainton Field.

Rutgers Football began playing in Piscataway in 1938 at the “Old” Rutgers Stadium. In 1994, Rutgers Stadium was built with an initial seat capacity of 41,500. It was then expanded to 52,454 in 2009, which is its current capacity.

“Five years ago our company embarked on a new journey with a university whose graduates have long helped define what it means to be an SHI employee,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International. “Today we continue to be excited by the overwhelmingly positive results of our ever-growing partnership and with the role SHI plays within the Rutgers community. We are very proud that SHI Stadium - ‘on the banks of the old Raritan’ – will remain the home of the Scarlet Knights through the end of this decade.”