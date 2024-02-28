Rutgers duo among projected top picks in 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg, Bronny James, and Rutgers University — the top storylines of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Earlier this week, ESPN shared its first mock draft for 2025. Flagg, the top-rated player in the Class of 2024 and a player viewed as a generational talent, is projected to go first overall. Bronny James has moved from the 2024 draft to 2025.

Right in the thick of it is a duo that has a chance to light up Jersey Mike’s Arena next season.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are currently ranked as the No. 2 and 3 players respectively by ESPN in the 2024 class. In their first mock draft, ESPN has Bailey going second overall and Harper just a few picks behind at No. 6.

The duo of Harper and Bailey headline a historic class for Rutgers coming in next season. The Scarlet Knights landed two of the top three players in the Class of 2024 and has the third-ranked recruiting class in the nation, behind only Duke and Kentucky.

Harper was the final piece of the puzzle, joining five-star Bailey, four-star center Lathan Sommerville and forwards Bryce Dortch and Dylan Grant in the recruiting class.

After a year with much to be desired, Rutgers will have high expectations next season with two players on the roster that are projected to be lottery picks in 2025.