Rutgers Baseball rides 11-run third inning to win over St. Joe’s

The Scarlet Knights put themselves in a hole early but were able to climb out of it with a massive offensive explosion.

Rutgers put an 11 spot on the scoreboard in the third inning and rode its bats to a 15-9 win over St. Joe’s on Tuesday afternoon in Merion Station, PA.

The top of the lineup for Rutgers (6-1) went a combined 9-for-18 with eight RBI. Tony Santa Maria drove in four runs while Cameron Love went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

St. Joe’s took advantage of a throwing error by the Scarlet Knights in the second inning and took a 5-0 lead. Rutgers was held off the scoreboard in each of the first two innings but made up for it in a big way in the third.

RJ Johnson Jr. sent a single into left field followed by a two-out base hit by Santa Maria. With two men on and two outs, the Hawks committed a throwing error that allowed the first run to score. From that moment, Rutgers scored eight unearned runs.

A Johnny Volpe walk and Hugh Pinkney hit by pitch drove in runs before Jordan Sweeney tied the game at five with a two-run single. Cameron Love ripped a double down the third base line to put Rutgers ahead for good.

Santa Maria provided the power later in the inning with a two-run home run.

The Scarlet Knights have six players who have played in all seven games batting over .300. This includes Trevor Cohen at .424 (14-for-33).

Santa Maria is 12-for-30 to begin the season with five home runs and 14 RBI.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action this weekend for a three-game set with Charleston Southern at CSU Ballpark in Charleston, SC. The home opener will take place on Tuesday, March 5, against Wagner.