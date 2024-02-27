Rutgers Baseball takes two from Old Dominion for second series win

Rutgers Baseball continues to roll early on. The Scarlet Knights traveled to Norfolk, VA and took two out of three against Old Dominion to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The series began on Friday night with a 10-3 victory. Christian Coppola tossed six innings, allowing just two runs on one hit while striking out nine and walking three. Coppola was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after his performance.

The Scarlet Knights saw their ace take care of business on the mound while the offense was on from the start.

Rutgers had six players log multiple hits. Trevor Cohen went 5-for-5 with two RBI while Josh Kuroda-Grauer drove in three runs.

The scoring started in the first inning on RBI from Kuroda-Grauer and Jackson Natili. The lead ballooned to 7-0 in the third on a Cohen single and that was plenty for Coppola and the bullpen.

The Saturday matchup was a roller coaster affair. In the end, it was a 7-6 victory for Rutgers but it did not come easy.

Kuroda-Grauer stayed hot, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. He drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Natili ripped two RBI singles in the first and third to extend the lead. Pete Durocher went 2-for-5, including an RBI double to extend the Scarlet Knight lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Old Dominion erased a six-run deficit and tied it up right away.

Rutgers had an answer of its own as RJ Johnson Jr. sent a solo home run over the right field wall to put the team back up 7-6.

Sonny Fauci came in relief of Justin Sinibaldi and earned his second win of the year after tossing a scoreless inning and a third. Joe Mazza allowed no runs and one hit in 1 2⁄ 3 before Joey DeChiaro closed the door for his second save.

The Scarlet Knights got off to a quick start offensively once again I the series finale on Sunday but Old Dominion rebounded to earn a 9-5 win.

Cohen went 3-for-4 while Tony Santa Maria drove in two runs. The ScarletK nights jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Two innings later, Old Dominion put up a six spot to take the lead for good.

Rutgers will be back in action to take on St. Joe’s on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm.