Christian Coppola named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Rutgers ace Christian Coppola has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Coppola earned this honor after tossing six innings against Old Dominion on Friday night, allowing two runs on one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks. This is the third time that Coppola has been given a weekly award in his career.

The right-hander allowed a two-run home run in the third inning against Old Dominion but bounced back to retire the final 11 hitters, including seven strikeouts. Coppola ended his outing by striking out the side in the sixth inning.

Last season, Coppola was named Pitcher of the Week after striking out 12 in eight innings against Michigan. He was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a 13-strikeout performance against Penn State.

The New Jersey native emerged as an ace during his first season on the banks. In 13 starts, Coppola finished 5-5 and pitched to a 3.68 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 66 innings. He help opponents to a .240 average. He was named as a Second Team-All American and was apart of the Team USA Collegiate National Team in the summer.

Rutgers Baseball is off to a 5-1 start this season with two series victories. The season continues with a trip to St. Joe’s on Tuesday afternoon.