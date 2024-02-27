Basketball: What Happened To Respectability?

Keep this in mind — This team was considered a bubble contender two weeks ago. Since that time, they are 0-3 and have lost by double-digit points each time. While the Minnesota game was not a pretty showing, you can at least find where this team put up a fight and tried to get scrappy. However, in the games against Maryland and Purdue, it was hard to find any fight in this team.

The scoreboards reflect this lack of drive. Losing by 17 to Maryland, a team that they had bested earlier in the year and were considered to be on equal footing with. Getting blown out by almost 40 points against Purdue, a team the Knights have given fits in recent years and have built a reputation of playing them tough. There is a leadership problem with the Knights. They lack that clear leader they had in years past with Harper and McConnell. They also lack a star that can inspire his teammates to raise their game around him or with him.

This team has lost a lot of its respectability over the last two games. In basketball, respectability comes from things such as playing hard until the end and not quitting. It is hard to say that this team is giving it all when they cannot execute basic things such as in bounding the ball correctly. It just feels like the team has adopted the mentality that next year is the big year and this means nothing. That particular mindset does not earn a team any sort of respectability. That mentality is starting to leak into the fan base and that could have disastrous effects on the program.

