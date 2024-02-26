Rutgers Basketball: Postseason hopes come to an end following offensive disaster vs. Maryland

Remember the good feelings around Rutgers Basketball just 11 days ago? The Scarlet Knights had just won its fourth game in a row and gave themselves a fighting chance at getting back into the field.

Well, those are officially lost following a putrid offensive performance during a 63-46 loss to Maryland at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Home-court advantage, defense, coaching — it is all for naught if the ball doesn't go in the basket. On Sunday night, this is something Rutgers could not accomplish over the course of 40 minutes.

The Scarlet Knights shot just 37% from the field, went 2-for-11 from three-point range, and missed seven free throws. Rutgers finished with just 17 made field goals and 13 turnovers. It was also out rebounded 42-29.

Both teams struggled early in the contest. Aundre Hyatt made two free throws to get Rutgers within two at the 6:09 mark in the first half. From there, Maryland put together a 10-0 run to end the half and build a 30-18 lead. The Terps scored the first five points of the second and eventually their lead ballooned to 20.

Rutgers was kept at arms length, not getting within single-digits in the second half. Hyatt was the only Scarlet Knight in double-figures with 13 points.

The Scarlet Knights put themselves on life support once Jeremiah Williams returned and the team put together a four-game winning streak. After being run out of the building against Purdue, Rutgers was still hanging on by a thread if it put together some wins to end the season, including a win or two in the Big Ten Tournament.

After this performance against Maryland, Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights that will be returning can begin to prepare for next season.